Melvin Shields

Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Melvin Ray Shields, 89, previously of Weston, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020 under the compassionate care of the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. He was born in Napier, WV, on December 6, 1930, a son of the late Hoye Shields and Tillie Shaver Shields. In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by eight siblings: Roy Shields, Nancy Ruby, Grant Shields, Clyde Shields, Mary Shields, William Shields, Donnie Shields, and Glenn Shields. Cherishing their memories of Melvin are two siblings: Glenna Mae Pauley and husband, Dana, of Chatham, New Brunswick, Canada, and John Oscar Shields of Weston; three sisters-in-law: Nora Lou Shields of Dalton, OH, Marilyn Shields of Buckhannon, and Helen Shields of Buckhannon; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his adopted feline friend, Charlie. Melvin spent nearly four years in the United States Army where he spent time in Germany and served his country proudly before returning home. Upon his discharge in 1952, Melvin began working for General Motors. After 30 years with the company Melvin retired in 1982 and returned home to the Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. During his retirement Melvin enjoyed going to auctions, flea markets, and watching the Cleveland Browns and Indians. He was Christian by faith and spent most of his time listening to gospel and bluegrass music. Melvin’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Melvin Ray Shields and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

