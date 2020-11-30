Police: Preston County teen attempts to flee from police on a side-by-side while intoxicated

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - Curtis Edward Johnson, 19, was arrested for allegedly driving a side-by-side while intoxicated and allegedly attempting to flee from police.

On Sunday, Nov. 29., police say they attempted to pull over a Polaris side-by-side for having too many passengers. The side-by-side disregarded the officer’s attempt to pull it over and sped up, fleeing through Bruceton Mills, according to the police report.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, officers say they passed the side-by-side and slowed down. The side-by-side then hit the patrol car and went into a ditch, according to the report.

Police say they found several alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle and that Johnson admitted to them that he had been drinking, which is why he said he ran from police.

Officials say Johnson blew a BAC of .072 on the Intoximeter.

Johnson is charged with fleeing while DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.