Power line down on Meadowbrook Road, causing traffic backup

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane is closed on Meadowbrook Road after a power line and pole came down.

At approximately 2:40 pm today, Nov. 30., a semi-truck snagged a power line which caused the poll to come down with it, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Office.

Traffic is temporarily backed up.

Bridgeport Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department, State Police and WV Division of Highways responded to the scene.

