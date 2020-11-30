Retired couple runs The Virtual Corona Cafe

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local couple decided they wanted to take up a new hobby during the pandemic.

Eric Spelsberg and his wife Julie were a retired couple in Weston looking for a way to keep busy during the pandemic.

“I was looking for something to do. I thought I’d like to do a fundraising project for local charities. I thought I’d like to do something creative, I’m interested in and that’s cooking,” he said.

The Virtual Corona Cafe gave the experience of eating out while staying in your own home

Spelsberg cooks authentic Italian dishes in hopes to give people an opportunity to eat out while staying in.

“During the pandemic we’ve noticed there are a lot of people living alone and just living as couples. They would like another option. You know another way to get something nice to eat without having to go out,” he added.

Spelsberg said even though he was located in Weston, he was willing to meet customers out of the area with advanced notice.

He said he was not running a restaurant, but an alternative for take out service.

He was willing to continue making adaptations as necessary to continue taking care of customers.

People can contact Spelsberg at (304)-517-9813 to request an order. Spelsberg can also be reached on his Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.