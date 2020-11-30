Sunday Night Forecast | November 29th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cloud cover continues to increase, with rain beginning overnight as low pressure system sets in. Rain continues through the day and skies remain overcast. In the evening, the rain turns to snow as the cold front associated with the low pushes over the area of precipitation. Snow continues all day Tuesday, and already cold temperatures will feel even colder as wind gusts as high as 20-25 mph blow through the chilly air. Snow showers continue through Tuesday night, and overnight lows reach the low 20s heading into Wednesday morning. The snow is expected to stop Wednesday morning, and possible breaks in the clouds in the afternoon give us some brief breaks of sunshine. Thursday will be cloudy, but a high pressure system keeps us mostly dry through the day. The overcast skies continue into Friday, with rain and snow showers beginning to pop back up. Saturday, these showers sick around, intensifying throughout the day. A rain/snow mix continues through the day, so use caution if going outside. The snow showers continue through the night, but begin to clear out Sunday.

Tonight: Rain begins overnight, and skies remain overcast. Low: 44

Monday: Rain intensifies in early morning hours, continuing throughout the day, with slightly cooler temperatures. Rain turns to snow in the evening. High: 48

Tuesday: Snow showers all day and into the night, with wind gusts and cold air. Use caution if traveling! High: 32

Wednesday: Cloud cover begins to decrease in the afternoon, but air remains cold. High: 38