West Virginia’s first charter school application denied

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s first charter school application was unanimously denied Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Jim Justice signed HB 206 last year that allows three charter schools to open. Today, Nov. 30., the Monongalia County board of education voted against one school’s application to become one of those charter schools.

The board concluded that the application lacks clarity, critical details and coherence that give a reviewer confidence that the school will be successful.

“There were just a lot of holes to me in this application as to how all those needs were going to be met,” said President of Monongalia County Board of Education Nancy Walker.

Seven of the ten evaluation criteria for the application were not fulfilled according to the board.

“We have a very skilled staff that did a very thorough investigation and overall, there were seven do not meet areas and I think we cannot ignore that,” said Walker.

Dr. John Treu who is to be the president of the charter school says it’s not just the decision of Monongalia County board of education.

“Our authorizer is the combined boards of Monongalia and Preston County. Monongalia County has spoken as a board and rejected the application but Preston County still has to make a decision,” said Dr. Treu.

Dr. Treu says both boards should not be meeting separately for the application and is inconsistent with the law.

“Our charter school application and our program were designed by some of the top charter schools in the country so if our application wasn’t going to go through, really they would’ve rejected any charter school application,” continued Dr. Treu.

The charter school president also adds the conflict of interest with the Monongalia County board.

“It’s very strange to point them over the process when they have the most at stake and the most to lose if the charter school is approved,” said Dr. Treu.

Dr. Treu says the last option is to file a lawsuit to overturn the decision.

The board of education meeting this afternoon can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.