Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Nov. 30.

When is the right time to consider an annuity in your financial portfolio?

John Halterman: Ken Fisher of Fisher Investments likes to say ‘Beware of annuities because annuities are bad.’ Is that really true? Are annuities bad for everyone? With all due respect to Ken Fisher, because I think he’s a great manager, and I do think that if you’re a person seeking growth, and you’re very comfortable with risk, then absolutely an annuity may not make any sense. But if you’re a person who says ‘I’m seeking protection. I want protection on my principal or I want protection on my interest earnings, or I even want protection in my retirement income. Well guess what? That’s where annuities are a good fit. So to make a blanket statement such as, ‘annuities are bad,’ Ken Fisher, that is wrong. Because what we have to look at is we have to look at each person’s unique situation and determine what they’re comfortable with and what they’re trying to accomplish and then make sure we match up the right products for the right person. So, for more answers, call or visit my website today.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.