WVU Alum Konate Signs with Greek Pro Team P.A.O.K. BC

Departed as school’s all-time shot blocker with 191
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU alum Sagaba Konate has found a new home to further his career in professional basketball.

Konate signed with P.A.O.K. BC in the Greek Basket League. He left WVU in 2018 as the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots with 191.

Konate went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft but shortly after signed with the Toronto Raptors. He played with their G-League team Raptors 905 in 2019, averaging five points and two rebounds per game but was released after one season.

This summer, he signed with Basket Zaragoza in Spain to play in the country’s top league, Liga ACB. With the Mountaineers, Konate averaged 11 points, eight rebounds and was named All-Big 12 Third Team as a sophomore.

