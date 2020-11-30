WVU at No. 12 Iowa State to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU and No. 12 Iowa State will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Ames.

The game will be televised on ESPN. The Cyclones enter play scorching hot and are in the first place in the Big 12 with a 7-2 overall record. ISU has won its past four games in a row including Friday’s thrilling 23-20 victory at Texas.

This will be the first game in two weeks for WVU, which had Saturday’s contest against Oklahoma postponed to Dec. 12 due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Sooners’ football program. The Mountaineers enter play at 5-3 overall and are in fifth place in the conference.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.