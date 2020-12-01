Arthur Michael “Artie” Oldroyd, 85, of Stonewood passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Clarksburg on July 23, 1935, a son of the late Arthur Daniel and Blanche Eileen Jones Oldroyd. Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Robey and her husband Scott or Nutters Run and Tammy Lee Winnell and her husband Darius of Clarksburg; six grandchildren, Kendall Brock and Rylee Robey, Robert Hinebaugh, II, Megan Hinebaugh and Kristen Shiflet; 9 great grandchildren, Maliah, Jenna, Malorie, Preston and Denton Hinebaugh, Trystan Sawyer, Bryndon and Keagan James and Cammie Smith; one sister, Margaret Olson of Texas; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Oldroyd attended Roosevelt Wilson High School until his senior year. He went on to graduate from Princeton High School but was always invited and attended the RW Alumni functions. He served in the United States Army following high school. Artie was formerly employed at Pittsburgh Plate Glass but was well known in our area for having managed Bonanza Steak House. He was an avid car enthusiast, having owned several classics. He had a passion for the Datsun/Nissan “Z” series, including his current model, a 2010 Nissan 370Z. But his greatest joy was his family, children and grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:30 pm in the Bridgeport Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

