Advertisement

Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United States won’t be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control.(Source: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United States won’t be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control everywhere in the world.

Canada and the U.S. have limited border crossings to essential travel since March.

The restrictions have been extended each month since then.

Trudeau says although President-elect Joe Biden has a different approach to the pandemic than President Donald Trump the situation in the U.S. remains serious and said it will take awhile to change that.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 Fatal Accident
UPDATE: One person dead, two people injured after two vehicle accident on I-79
Bull Run Road
More than a bump in the road: Upshur County resident calls for road maintenance after fatal accident
Jeremi Lee Kincaid- Mug
UPDATE: Pocahontas County man allegedly shoots and kills victim, disposes of murder weapon
Curtis Edward Johnson- Mug
Police: Preston County teen attempts to flee from police on a side-by-side while intoxicated
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | CPD officer shot while responding to parking complaint ‘not out of the woods;’ name released

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Diamond Village Closure
City of Morgantown clears Diamond Village homeless encampment
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigation