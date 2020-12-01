Candidates call off recount for Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The recount for Marion County Sheriff and County Commissioner has been called off, according to County Clerk Julie Kincaid.

The recount was requested by candidates Joe Carpenter and David Kennedy. The recount started Nov. 23, ran till Nov. 25., then started again Nov. 30.

Two precincts were completely recounted, staff began counting two more precincts, but Carpenter and Kennedy decided to call off the recount after seeing no change in the count.

Kincaid said the reason for the recount was about absentee ballots.

David Kennedy will remain as a Councilman, Linda Longstreth will take the seat as County Commissioner, and Jimmy Riffle will remain Sheriff.

