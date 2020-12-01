Advertisement

Candidates call off recount for Marion County

Marion County Recount
Marion County Recount(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The recount for Marion County Sheriff and County Commissioner has been called off, according to County Clerk Julie Kincaid.

The recount was requested by candidates Joe Carpenter and David Kennedy. The recount started Nov. 23, ran till Nov. 25., then started again Nov. 30.

Two precincts were completely recounted, staff began counting two more precincts, but Carpenter and Kennedy decided to call off the recount after seeing no change in the count.

Kincaid said the reason for the recount was about absentee ballots.

David Kennedy will remain as a Councilman, Linda Longstreth will take the seat as County Commissioner, and Jimmy Riffle will remain Sheriff.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 Fatal Accident
UPDATE: One person dead, two people injured after two vehicle accident on I-79
Bull Run Road
More than a bump in the road: Upshur County resident calls for road maintenance after fatal accident
Jeremi Lee Kincaid- Mug
UPDATE: Pocahontas County man allegedly shoots and kills victim, disposes of murder weapon
Curtis Edward Johnson- Mug
Police: Preston County teen attempts to flee from police on a side-by-side while intoxicated
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | CPD officer shot while responding to parking complaint ‘not out of the woods;’ name released

Latest News

Diamond Village Closure
City of Morgantown clears Diamond Village homeless encampment
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM forecast 12 1 2020
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast Dec 1 2020
Diamond Village
Diamond Village closure
Delay in Medical Care
How hospitals are handling a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
Delay in Medical Care
Delay in Medical Care