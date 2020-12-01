Health officials report 23 COVID-19 deaths in W.Va., a record high for single-day deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 23 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 758. This is a single day record for West Virginia.

The patients were a 99-year old male from Marshall County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, a 91-year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old female from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 69-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 55-year old female from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Boone County, a 76-year old female from Lincoln County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old female from Wyoming County, a 79-year old female from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Hancock County, a 92-year old female from Ritchie County, a 74-year old male from Mineral County, an 83-year old female from Mineral County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, and a 73-year old male from Lincoln County.

“As we solemnly observe the passing of more state residents and extend our sincere sympathies to their loved ones, now, more than ever, we must not relax on our preventive measures,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “These actions help ensure the health and safety of our fellow West Virginians.”

DHHR officials also report 976 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 48,818.

DHHR officials said 16,921 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 595 patients are currently hospitalized. 166 patients are in ICU, and 81 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (441), Berkeley (3,374), Boone (663), Braxton (119), Brooke (682), Cabell (2,956), Calhoun (81), Clay (120), Doddridge (125), Fayette (1,177), Gilmer (209), Grant (405), Greenbrier (534), Hampshire (353), Hancock (753), Hardy (295), Harrison (1,463), Jackson (706), Jefferson (1,413), Kanawha (5,785), Lewis (242), Lincoln (433), Logan (1,069), Marion (927), Marshall (1,276), Mason (513), McDowell (629), Mercer (1,374), Mineral (1,356), Mingo (990), Monongalia (3,373), Monroe (379), Morgan (297), Nicholas (371), Ohio (1,613), Pendleton (109), Pleasants (101), Pocahontas (215), Preston (664), Putnam (2,009), Raleigh (1,644), Randolph (718), Ritchie (182), Roane (188), Summers (2748), Taylor (360), Tucker (141), Tyler (141), Upshur (523), Wayne (1,052), Webster (69), Wetzel (415), Wirt (117), Wood (2,639), Wyoming (756).

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 1, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Boone County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Kanawha County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mason County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mason County School Bus Garage, Willow Lane, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

December 2, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Boone County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Kanawha County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Nitro High School, 1300 Park Avenue, Nitro, WV (offered by Fruth Pharmacy)

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV (flu shots offered)

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080)

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Magic Mart, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.