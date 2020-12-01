Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 1, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow has fallen, and is still falling, across West Virginia. This is because of the low-pressure system sitting close to the Great Lakes, which means it’s dragging plenty of moisture and cold air from the north into NCWV. It’s likely that by the time the snow leaves Wednesday morning, we’ll see at least 2 to 4 inches of snow across the low-lands, and much higher values - perhaps 6 to 8 inches - in the mountains. To make matters worse, breezy winds of 10-15 mph, with gusts above 25 mph, will make today’s low temperature feel much colder. The only saving grace is that the snowfall will start moving north and become less intense, as the low-pressure system pushes north. Because of this, most of West Virginia will stay under a Winter Weather Advisory until late-evening tonight, with some areas staying under an Advisory until early-morning tomorrow. The mountain counties will stay under a Winter Storm Warning until later tonight as well, with some warnings expiring early-morning tomorrow. Make sure to keep extra supplies, like batteries, blankets, and food, in your car just in case, and be careful with slick roads today. Fortunately, by tomorrow afternoon, the snow will have pushed out of WV, and high pressure will dry us out for tomorrow and Thursday. Stay safe everyone!

Today: It’s a dreary day if you’re heading out, as plenty of snow showers push into WV, particularly in the mountains. Wind chills will be far below freezing, as breezy winds, with gusts above 25 mph, will make those temperatures feel cold. High: 31.

Tonight: Snow showers continue, albeit with less intensity as the low-pressure system moves north. Still, be careful, as roads will still be slick. Breezy winds will make tonight feel cold. Low: 25.

Wednesday: Morning snow showers stick around until the early-morning. Heading into the afternoon, we dry out. High: 38.

Thursday: We’ll have a mostly clear morning, before clouds start pushing in for the afternoon. High: 44.

