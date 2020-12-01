Monday Night Forecast | November 30th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Let it snow! We begin our month of December with wintry weather and for lowland areas such as here in Harrison County, it will be our first accumulating snow of the season! The mountains already had a little bit of luck from Father Winter with our last system where areas such as Tucker County pulled in 5 inches in spots! This system wants to bring 3-4″ across lowland regions along I-79 generally. Remember, some areas could receive more or less than that number by an inch. This is a system that is feeding off the Great Lakes and Northerly winds so we will continue to monitor. As for the mountain regions, this is pure gold falling from the sky for destination spots such as Snowshoe which opens this Friday! Higher mountain ridges could receive 6-8″ The entire area is expected to see sunnier skies by Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday: Bands of snow in the morning as winds pump out from the North. Winds will start to become more westerly which may slow the snow at times since our source would be that parent low to the North of us combined with Great Lakes moisture. Don’t expect to see some clearing until Wednesday afternoon. High: 33

Wednesday: Early morning snow showers tapering off with clouds mixing out for sunshine. Still cold. High: 38

Thursday: Morning sun being covered up by cloud cover around mid to late afternoon. High: 44

Friday: A trough digging into our region will bring the chance for some rain showers once again and, in spots cold enough, a wintry mix. Although any precip we recieve will be light and shouldn’t cause too much of a hassle. High: 46