No. 11 WVU faces early season litmus test against No. 1 Gonzaga

Many members of the 11th ranked Mountaineers have already alluded to the team's national title hopes in this young 2020-21 season.

They have a chance to show the nation and themselves why those aspirations are legitimate on Wednesday as they are set to meet No. 1 Gonzaga at the Jimmy V Classic.

The last time WVU saw a No. 1 team was this past February, when the Mountaineers fell to No. 1 Baylor, 70-59 in Waco. The most recent time they faced a top-ranked non-conference foe was in January 2019, as WVU dropped to No. 1 Tennessee, 83-66. The Mountaineers actually replaced the Vols in this game against the Zags due to COVID issues in Knoxville.

The Mountaineers last win over a No. 1 was in 2017, when WVU upset the Bears 89-68 at the WVU Coliseum.

Tip-off between the Mountaineers and the Zags is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN.

