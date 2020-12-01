Advertisement

No fans allowed at WVU Coliseum for hoops in December

Guidelines for January and February games will be revealed at a later date
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be no spectators permitted at the WVU Coliseum for basketball games in the month of December.

The WVU Athletic department announced this decision on Tuesday, changing course from its original announcement of permitting 20-percent capacity into the WVU Coliseum. This was due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.

Fan guidelines for January and February will be reveled at a later date.

WVU Women’s basketball is slated to open its home slate against North Alabama on Thursday while No. 11 WVU men’s basketball will play its first home contest against Robert Morris next Wednesday, December 9.

