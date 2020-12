PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and box truck this morning on Seneca Trail outside of Parsons, according to the Tucker County 911 Communications Office.

The 911 call came in at 7:27 am, according to the comm. office.

The Tucker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.