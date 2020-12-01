Police: 16-year-old charged with arson, 5 counts of attempted murder charges expected to follow

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton Police have charged a 16-year-old with arson after a fire at a home on Robley Street on Sunday, according to a release from the Grafton Police Department.

According to the release, the house fire was originally determined to to be suspicious. After further investigation, the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office determined the likely cause of the fire to be arson.

A 16-year-old has been charged with arson in connection to the fire. Police say they plan to charge the teen with five counts of attempted murder.

The teen has been transported to a detention facility awaiting a hearing, according to the report.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.