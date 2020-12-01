RCB left wondering what could have been after DHHR map ended season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd is one of many teams in the state of West Virginia that was left wondering what could have been on Saturday night.

When Harrison County flashed orange on Saturday’s DHHR map, the Flying Eagles chance of not only playing in the state semifinals but also the opportunity to participate in the AA state title game were taken away. There will be no Super Six games played in 2020.

“To get to that point in the season and not have the ability to finish was tough,” head coach Josh Gorrell said on Monday. “Even more so today.”

The Flying Eagles advanced to the school’s first state semifinal since 2013 with a victory against Elkins in the quarterfinals. They won their opening round game against Poca via COVID forfeit by the dots.

After a 5-5 2019 campaign, RCB went 7-2 this year en route to claiming the No. 8 seed in AA.

They will loose 11 seniors off of this year’s team including quarterback Xavier Lopez.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.