Some elective surgeries postponed to make room for COVID-19 patients

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some elective surgeries in West Virginia will be put on hold for at least 45 days.

Governor Justice announced in his briefing that West Virginia hospitals will limit the number of elective surgeries to make room for COVID-19 patients.

CEO and President of WVU Health System, Dr. Albert Wright clarified the state wasn’t shutting down all elective surgeries like they did in the spring.

They were limiting surgeries that require an in person stay until after the first of the year.

“The problem we have is inpatient beds. We’re going to try to defer surgery that will result in an inpatient position,” Wright said.

Wright said an example of this would be a non debilitating knee replacement or spine surgery.

However, he said they plan to continue out patient surgeries as those procedures do not take up the in-patient beds.

Any surgeries relating to life-threatening injuries would also continue.

