TSA at Yeager Airport gets new technology

The TSA at Yeager Airport got a new credential authentication technology.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Yeager Airport has received new technology to improve checkpoint screening capabilities.

It’s called “Credential Authentication Technology” and is also known as CAT. It confirms the validity of the traveler’s identification and also confirms their flight information in near real time.

The TSA says passengers should approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and hand their ID to the TSA officer, who will put it into the scanner for authentication.

Passengers won’t have to hand over their boarding pass, which reduces a touchpoint.

The CAT unit will verify the traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day. However, a boarding pass may be requested for those under the age of 18 and/or those with ID issues.

“The new credential authentication technology (CAT) unit enhances our detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent driver’s licenses, passports and other ID documents at checkpoints and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification,” said John Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “The system will also confirm the passenger’s flight status in near real time through a secured connection. As an added bonus, use of the system helps reduce touchpoints during the pandemic.”

However, even with the new technology, those traveling will still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight.

