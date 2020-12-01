Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast | December 1st 2020

Snow continues tonight with biting cold winds, another inch or two of accumulating snow possible
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome to the first day of Meteorological Winter! We appropriately saw snow across our region to fit in nicely with some impressive numbers coming in. We’re not done with the wintry weather quite yet as another wave of moisture from Lake Eerie is expected to produce more snow showers tonight adding to additional accumulations especially in our higher ridges and surrounding terrain. Winds will also provide a winter bite to the air with wind chill values into the teens overnight into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon we will see drier weather and sunshine.

Tonight: Continued snow at times with winds blowing icy cold air leaving bitter wind chill values overnight. Low: 26

Wednesday: Early morning snow tapering off with sunshine on the way; radiational cooling will lead to another cold night. High: 38

Thursday: Intervals of sunshine and high clouds for most of the morning and afternoon; nighttime cloud cover takes over. High: 44

Friday: Overcast with rain returning; scattered throughout the day and carrying into the night with hit or miss showers. High: 46

Most Read

I-79 Fatal Accident
UPDATE: One person dead, two people injured after two vehicle accident on I-79
Bull Run Road
More than a bump in the road: Upshur County resident calls for road maintenance after fatal accident
Jeremi Lee Kincaid- Mug
UPDATE: Pocahontas County man allegedly shoots and kills victim, disposes of murder weapon
Curtis Edward Johnson- Mug
Police: Preston County teen attempts to flee from police on a side-by-side while intoxicated
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | CPD officer shot while responding to parking complaint ‘not out of the woods;’ name released

Latest News

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM forecast 12 1 2020
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast Dec 1 2020
Hour-by-Hour Model showing conditions at 3 PM, December 1, 2020.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 1, 2020
storm alerts
Monday Night Forecast | November 30th 2020
Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast November 30th 2020
Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast November 30th 2020