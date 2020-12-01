Tuesday Evening Forecast | December 1st 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome to the first day of Meteorological Winter! We appropriately saw snow across our region to fit in nicely with some impressive numbers coming in. We’re not done with the wintry weather quite yet as another wave of moisture from Lake Eerie is expected to produce more snow showers tonight adding to additional accumulations especially in our higher ridges and surrounding terrain. Winds will also provide a winter bite to the air with wind chill values into the teens overnight into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon we will see drier weather and sunshine.

Tonight: Continued snow at times with winds blowing icy cold air leaving bitter wind chill values overnight. Low: 26

Wednesday: Early morning snow tapering off with sunshine on the way; radiational cooling will lead to another cold night. High: 38

Thursday: Intervals of sunshine and high clouds for most of the morning and afternoon; nighttime cloud cover takes over. High: 44

Friday: Overcast with rain returning; scattered throughout the day and carrying into the night with hit or miss showers. High: 46