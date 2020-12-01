Advertisement

UPDATE: One person dead, two people injured after two vehicle accident on I-79

I-79 Fatal Accident
I-79 Fatal Accident(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - At approximately 10:52 am, one person is pronounced dead and two people were transported to UHC by ambulance after a two vehicle accident on I-79, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Office.

I-79 southbound at mile marker 118 is temporarily shut down.

The Anmoore Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison Co Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Administration, Stonewood Fire Department and WV Division of Highways responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull Run Road
More than a bump in the road: Upshur County resident calls for road maintenance after fatal accident
Jeremi Lee Kincaid- Mug
UPDATE: Pocahontas County man allegedly shoots and kills victim, disposes of murder weapon
Curtis Edward Johnson- Mug
Police: Preston County teen attempts to flee from police on a side-by-side while intoxicated
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | CPD officer shot while responding to parking complaint ‘not out of the woods;’ name released

Latest News

Diamond Village Closure
City of Morgantown clears Diamond Village homeless encampment
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM forecast 12 1 2020
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast Dec 1 2020
Diamond Village
Diamond Village closure
Delay in Medical Care
How hospitals are handling a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
Delay in Medical Care
Delay in Medical Care