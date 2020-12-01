UPDATE: One person dead, two people injured after two vehicle accident on I-79

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - At approximately 10:52 am, one person is pronounced dead and two people were transported to UHC by ambulance after a two vehicle accident on I-79, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Office.

I-79 southbound at mile marker 118 is temporarily shut down.

The Anmoore Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison Co Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Administration, Stonewood Fire Department and WV Division of Highways responded to the scene.

