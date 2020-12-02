Advertisement

40-foot ‘leg lamp’ honors iconic Christmas movie

An inflatable statue similar to a lamp made famous by the classic film “A Christmas Story” is...
An inflatable statue similar to a lamp made famous by the classic film “A Christmas Story” is being displayed in Chickasha, Oklahoma.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASHA, Okla. (CNN) – An Oklahoma town is displaying a “leg lamp” similar to the one from the classic film “A Christmas Story,” except this one is 40 feet tall.

The inflatable statue is part of the annual Festival of Light in Chickasha, which is about 40 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The idea is the brainchild of a local economic council official. He said he hopes it gives travelers a good reason to stop in Chickasha.

The festival, which also includes a 70-foot Christmas tree, will continue through the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
UPDATE | Details released on suspect in shooting of Charleston Police Officer
I-79 Fatal Accident
UPDATE: One person dead, two people injured after two vehicle accident on I-79
SOURCE: MGN
One person dead after a two-vehicle accident outside of Parsons
Police: 16-year-old charged with arson, 5 counts of attempted murder charges expected to follow
Bull Run Road
More than a bump in the road: Upshur County resident calls for road maintenance after fatal accident

Latest News

San Francisco joins 63 California cities and counties with a ban on tobacco smoking inside...
San Francisco bans smoking inside apartments; pot smoking OK
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Olympic gold medalist and philanthropist Rafer...
Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Ford: All-electric Mustang SUV will hit 60 in 3.5 seconds
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
UK gives OK for emergency vaccine use