Bridgeport’s Letters to Santa Program Continues in 2020

Bridgeport's Letters to Santa
Bridgeport's Letters to Santa(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This story is from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s ready to hear Christmas wishes from kids across the city. Children are encouraged to get out their pens and paper and write St. Nick a letter, then drop it in Santa’s mailbox located at Bridgeport Municipal Building.

For the fourth consecutive year, the City of Bridgeport has partnered with their friends at the North Pole to continue the program for Christmas 2020.

City Development Director Andrea Kerr said the program has been very popular since year one and it not only makes children happy, but everyone who helps with its coordination.

Letters must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope and mailed by Dec. 13. Even at this busiest time of the year, Santa will do his best to answer every letter sent from a Bridgeport address.

It takes a lot of elves to make this happen and city officials ask that families beyond Bridgeport please understand that manpower is limited and therefore families in the city are first priority.

Kerr said the earlier the letters are mailed, the better, as Santa will answer on a first-come basis.

