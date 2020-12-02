Cheryl Payne

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Cheryl Dee “Cheri” Sparks Payne, 54 of Webster Springs, departed this life on Tuesday, December 2, 2020 at her home. Cheri was born August 2, 1966 in Webster Springs to the late James “Bud” and Mona Moore Cutlip. She is survived by her husband Merle Payne, Jr.; children Charles “Andy” Cogar and his companion Nikki Woodhouse of Diana, Carey Beth Cogar and her companion Colton Gilman of Red Lodge, Montana, and Rocky “Alex” Cogar of Webster Springs; step=-children Cora Payne and Michael Payne of Harrisburg, PA; grandchildren Trenton Cogar and little brother Lucas Cogar of Indiana, PA and Khloe Cogar and Brooklyn Cogar of Beckley; step-father Preston Groves of Webster Springs; step-mother Karen Cutlip of Bergoo; sisters Sue (Steve) Curtis of Belington, Vickie Williams (Rodney Sill) of Cowen, and Lavonna (Michael) Parsons, Beverly Cutlip, and Crystal Cutlip (Jeannie) Miller, all of Webster Springs; brothers James David (Elizabeth) Cutlip, Kevin (Jane) Cutlip, Lawerence “Turtle” Cutlip, and William “Billy” Cutlip (Ciara Hice), all of Webster Springs; 12 nieces, 5 nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and her canine companions Rowdy and Allie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Lynn “Fox” Williams and sister-in-law Lorraine Williams. Cheri was a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother, sister and friend. She was well known for being an amazing cook and she would cater many events for family and friends. Cheri loved to be outdoors hunting or fishing with her family. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Friends may join the family for visitation on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Cheri’s life will be held at 5:00 PM with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Payne family.

