Former Weston Vol Fire Department Asst. Chief William “Bill” Rowan has passed away

William “Bill” Rowan
William “Bill” Rowan(Weston Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Retired Asst. Chief William “Bill” Rowan has passed away, The Weston Vol Fire Department announced on their Facebook page.

Throughout Bills’ decades of public service, he held many titles including retiring as Asst. Chief and was the current Lewis Co. Office of Emergency Management Director and Lewis/Gilmer E911 Director, the department states.

The Facebook post from the Weston Vol Fire Department stated:

