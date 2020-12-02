Former Weston Vol Fire Department Asst. Chief William “Bill” Rowan has passed away

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Retired Asst. Chief William “Bill” Rowan has passed away, The Weston Vol Fire Department announced on their Facebook page.

Throughout Bills’ decades of public service, he held many titles including retiring as Asst. Chief and was the current Lewis Co. Office of Emergency Management Director and Lewis/Gilmer E911 Director, the department states.

The Facebook post from the Weston Vol Fire Department stated:

Bill was a man of honor. Bill was a man of integrity. Bill exemplified the meaning of “brotherhood”. Your mission is complete. Your battle is over. We will take it from here.

