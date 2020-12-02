Advertisement

Health officials report 1,087 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,087 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 49,905.

DHHR officials also reported 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 778.

The patients were a 25-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Hampshire County, a 61-year old female from Wyoming County, a 59-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Marshall County, a 68-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 99-year old female from Wetzel County, a 95-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, an 82-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old female from Berkeley County, a 54-year old male from Mineral County, a 69-year old female from Wayne County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Preston County, and a 95-year old female from Mineral County.

“Today is a difficult day as our state continues to feel the effects of this terrible pandemic,” said DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch. “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19. We must continue to pull together as a state and community in fighting this virus and protecting our fellow West Virginians.”

DHHR officials said 17,125 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 622 patients are currently hospitalized. 164 patients are in ICU, and 88 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (456), Berkeley (3,453), Boone (682), Braxton (124), Brooke (709), Cabell (3,056), Calhoun (82), Clay (123), Doddridge (129), Fayette (1,190), Gilmer (214), Grant (407), Greenbrier (552), Hampshire (372), Hancock (787), Hardy (300), Harrison (1,527), Jackson (713), Jefferson (1,442), Kanawha (5,862), Lewis (252), Lincoln (444), Logan (1,088), Marion (943), Marshall (1,298), Mason (535), McDowell (640), Mercer (1,383), Mineral (1,385), Mingo (998), Monongalia (3,400), Monroe (390), Morgan (305), Nicholas (385), Ohio (1,651), Pendleton (111), Pleasants (104), Pocahontas (225), Preston (686), Putnam (2,050), Raleigh (1,674), Randolph (751), Ritchie (185), Roane (191), Summers (280), Taylor (366), Tucker (148), Tyler (149), Upshur (527), Wayne (1,076), Webster (69), Wetzel (425), Wirt (120), Wood (2,708), Wyoming (783).

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 2, 2020

Berkeley County

Boone County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

  • 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Grant County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

Hardy County

  • 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV
  • 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

Harrison County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jackson County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
  • 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

  • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Nitro High School, 1300 Park Avenue, Nitro, WV (offered by Fruth Pharmacy)
  • 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV (flu shots offered) (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
  • 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

Marshall County

Mercer County

  • 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County

  • 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

  • 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Magic Mart, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

December 3, 2020

Berkeley County

Boone County

  • 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

  • 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Fayette County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Rainelle Medical Center, Midland Trail Health Center, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Grant County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Union Education Complex, School at Mt. Storm, 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV

Hampshire County

  • 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)

Hardy County

  • 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV
  • 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
  • 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

  • 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Schoenbaum Center, 1701 5th Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)
  • 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

Marshall County

Mason County

Mineral County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV
  • 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

  • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)
  • 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Matewan Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Morgan County

  • 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including recurring testing events and pharmacy events which are listed on the new locator map. New sites are added daily.

