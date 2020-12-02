Hometown Hero: Jay Davis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brookhaven Elementary School in Morgantown is home to outstanding students and staff. Now it is also home to a Hometown Hero. Meet Jay Davis. Jay is a 13-year custodian at the school and because of his outstanding efforts in helping to keep the facility clean during the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s been chosen as a hometown hero.

“It’s a very high honor. I don’t consider myself a hero. I do my daily thing. I take care of my family and colleagues and everyone the same. They’re treated like family,” says Davis.

Monongalia County School officials are proud of Jay and say he’s a terrific choice for this honor.

“Whatever the teachers need or the students need, he’s always there. He was late coming out here because he was inside helping somebody. He’s always helping everybody,” said Davene Burks.

“He heads up our COVID response team here in the county. He really has been a main contributor to us being able to keep our schools open and running through these tough times,” said Eddie Campbell.

Not only is Jay a hometown hero, he’s a real-life hero as well. About seven years ago, he saved his then one-week old granddaughter.

“My daughter told me, “Daddy, don’t let her die, don’t let her die.” That’s all I heard. I just continued until the 9-1-1 operator said ‘I can’t hear her crying.’ And I said, ‘She’s not breathing yet.’ And he said, ‘Continue what you’re doing.’ And by the time EMS arrived, she was breathing again and they took her in for observation and everything was fine,” Davis continued.

Manchin Injury Law Group donated two-hundred and fifty dollars to Jay’s charity of choice WVU Medicine Childrens Hospital.

