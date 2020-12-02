Hott steps down as Elkins head football coach

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - As first reported by WV MetroNews, Elkins head football coach Evan Hott has stepped down after four years at the helm of the Tigers.

He turned in his letter of resignation on Monday.

Before that, his father Greg was the head ball coach in Randolph County from 1997-2016.

After a 6-4 regular season in 2020, Hott led the Tigers to their first playoff win in school history. 16th seeded Elkins defeated No. 1 Sissonville, 33-6, in the first round of the AA playoffs in November.

