Advertisement

Hott steps down as Elkins head football coach

Led Tigers to first win in school history
Former Elkins head football coach
Former Elkins head football coach(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - As first reported by WV MetroNews, Elkins head football coach Evan Hott has stepped down after four years at the helm of the Tigers.

He turned in his letter of resignation on Monday.

Before that, his father Greg was the head ball coach in Randolph County from 1997-2016.

After a 6-4 regular season in 2020, Hott led the Tigers to their first playoff win in school history. 16th seeded Elkins defeated No. 1 Sissonville, 33-6, in the first round of the AA playoffs in November.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
UPDATE | Details released on suspect in shooting of Charleston Police Officer
I-79 Fatal Accident
UPDATE: One person dead, two people injured after two vehicle accident on I-79
SOURCE: MGN
One person dead after a two-vehicle accident outside of Parsons
Police: 16-year-old charged with arson, 5 counts of attempted murder charges expected to follow
Bull Run Road
More than a bump in the road: Upshur County resident calls for road maintenance after fatal accident

Latest News

GSC women's basketball head coach
Pioneer women’s basketball ranks 17th in D2SIDA preseason poll
Ritchie County football
Ritchie County has no regrets after historic 2020 season
Iowa State football
WVU Ready to Hit Ground Running at No. 12 Iowa State Saturday
WVU COLISEUM
No fans allowed at WVU Coliseum for hoops in December