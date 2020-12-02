Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 2, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw plenty of snowfall yesterday, with multiple locations reporting more than 2 inches of snow, but the snow is finally ending. The parent low to our north is exiting the US, and with high pressure to our southwest, we’ll dry out even more. As a result, any remaining flurries will be gone soon, and by the afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will jump up to the mid-30s, warmer than yesterday. Overnight, however, temperatures will drop to the low-20s, which means we’ll be bitterly cold. The cold temperatures will also cause some melted snow to freeze over, so be careful with ice for tonight, especially on back roads for this morning and tonight. Tomorrow will continue the dry pattern, although we’ll see some clouds pushing in. Then on Friday and for the weekend, a low-pressure system will sweep in and bring plenty of scattered showers, starting on Friday morning. Some of these will turn into rain/snow mix and even some snow showers, particularly in the mountains during the morning hours. In short, we’ll get a break from the snow today, but we’ll have another round of precipitation for the weekend.

Today: Any snow flurries still hanging around in WV will have left by early-morning, along with most clouds. This afternoon will have plenty of bright sunshine, barring a few clouds. High: 38

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, barring a few clouds. As a result, temperatures will drop tonight. Low: 20

Thursday: Mostly sunny for the morning. Then as we head into the afternoon, high clouds push in, with more clouds for the late-evening. High: 44

Friday: Scattered showers are likely throughout all day, starting in the late-morning. High: 44

