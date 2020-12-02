Overdoses increase across West Virginia, experts blame pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The office of drug and policy says because of the pandemic, there is an increase in overdoses across West Virginia.

Over the last year, the West Virginia DHHR Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment have been implementing a substance use response plan.

Today marked one of seven virtual town halls about the ways to help combat substance use.

Every town hall has a different topic.

“We’re continuing our focus on the four high impact activities especially in light of covid-19 and the increase in overdoses that we’ve seen. We need more education and distribution around naloxone,” said Director of Drug Control Policy Dr. Matt Christiansen.

This morning, experts such as Chief of Health Policy at Marshall Health Brian Gallagher focused on community engagement and support.

“This group came together we brought in other agencies to make this plan more robust to bring in all these other things. Particularly with the focus, in this group, the housing, the transportation and jobs. So now jobs and hope are involved in this,” said Gallagher.

If you’d like to give feedback, dates and times for these town halls click here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.