Pet Helpers: Peanut

Say hello to Little Peanut!

He came to us from a local animal control. This little senior boy is about 8 years old and a typical Chihuahua. He loves his person but not many other people. Peanut has been neutered, had a dental, been vaccinated, dewormed and flea treated. He has been tested for heartworm and lyme and tested negative.

Peanut would do best in a home with a senior person that just wants a companion. He loves to nap and cuddle! Would you like to give Peanut a forever lap to sleep on?

His adoption fee is $150.00 and he is being fostered in Morgantown WV. If you feel you are Peanut’s person submit our online application. https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application

