Pioneer women’s basketball ranks 17th in D2SIDA preseason poll
Reigning four-time Mountain East Conference Champions
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State has been the gold standard of Division 2 women’s basketball in West Virginia for a long time, and there’s no sign of that changing.
The Pioneers were selected 17th in the D2SIDA preseason media poll that was released today.
Fifth-year head coach Kim Stephens has led GSC to four straight Mountain East Conference titles and 3-straight conference tournament crowns. The Pioneers were bound for their fourth consecutive DII NCAA tournament before it was canceled in March due to COVID-19.
The MEC has postponed hoops season until at least January of 2021. A season schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.
