PLAY LIKE A GIRL: Buckhannon’s Zuliani proud to be a part of female kicking sorority

BU kicker reacts to Vanderbilt’s Fuller making history for females in football
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur junior Cameron Zuliani has been playing football since she was in the eighth grade, after a bunch of her classmates encouraged the soccer star to give it a go for a laugh.

Turns out, that kick was just the start for Zuliani, who just completed her third season as the kicker for the Buckhannon-Upshur football team. She nailed a 35-yard field goal in Week 4 to star in our Top 5 plays of the week.

When Vanderbilt senior Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday, becoming the first female to play in a Power 5 football game, Zuliani couldn’t help but smile to see someone that looked like her on the national stage on the gridiron.

“I thought it was really cool that she got recognition,” Zuliani said. “I wish she would have gotten to do an extra point or a field goal which stinks for her but at least she got to do something in the game so people knew who she was.”

In addition to football, Zuliani also plays soccer, swims and runs track. With one more year of high school to go, her plan is to pursue the pool for college. However, she is not taking football of the table either.

