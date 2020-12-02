Ralph Holbrook

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ralph Edward Holbrook, 74 of Webster Springs passed away on Monday, December 1, 2020 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. He was born April 15, 1946 in Richwood to Jefferson Davis and Rebecca Jane Long Holbrook and was a mechanic. He was Christian by faith; enjoyed working on radios, listening to music, and riding his bicycle. Ralph is survived by his companion Nancy Holbrook and her daughters Carrie Holbrook and Maryann Joslin; grandchildren Hailey, Tyler, Autumn, and Gavin; great-grandchildren Easton and Chase; brother Charles Holbrook; sister Marie Kramer; niece Carol McCourt; nephews Jeffrey and Michael Holbrook; great-nephews Sam and Casey McCourt; and several other extended family and friends to mourn his passing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Randolph, Mary, Herbert, Hazel, Otis, Ray, Jean, Robert, Junior, and Geraldine. Funeral Services to celebrate Ralph’s life will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hickman Cemetery, Williams River Road, Cowen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, 155 McGraw Avenue, Webster Springs, WV 26288 to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Holbrook family.

