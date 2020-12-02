Advertisement

Ritchie County has no regrets after historic 2020 season

Rebels chance to play in state title taken away by DHHR map
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County football was set to play in the first state title game in school history next weekend, but the DHHR map had other plans.

When Ritchie flashed red on Saturday’s map, the Rebels were eliminated from the playoffs and will have to settle for the Single A runner-up.

“Coming off that Greenbrier West win and people telling us that we were in the state championship game...That was pretty crazy,” sophomore quarterback Ethan Haught said. “Then moving to red, it was mixed emotions. We didn’t know we were gonna be able to play. It was up and down.”

However, there is still a lot to be proud of in Ellenboro. Ritchie County tied for most games played in the state with Fairmont Senior with 12. They also won the school’s first quarterfinal game since 1994.

“I had a few seniors that I thought were great leaders and I thought the whole team had goals of winning ball games more so than individually who was doing what,” head coach Rick Haught said. “Those type of teams are always a lot of fun to coach.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 Fatal Accident
UPDATE: One person dead, two people injured after two vehicle accident on I-79
Bull Run Road
More than a bump in the road: Upshur County resident calls for road maintenance after fatal accident
Jeremi Lee Kincaid- Mug
UPDATE: Pocahontas County man allegedly shoots and kills victim, disposes of murder weapon
Curtis Edward Johnson- Mug
Police: Preston County teen attempts to flee from police on a side-by-side while intoxicated
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | CPD officer shot while responding to parking complaint ‘not out of the woods;’ name released

Latest News

GSC women's basketball head coach
Pioneer women’s basketball ranks 17th in D2SIDA preseason poll
Iowa State football
WVU Ready to Hit Ground Running at No. 12 Iowa State Saturday
WVU COLISEUM
No fans allowed at WVU Coliseum for hoops in December
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers shouts...
No. 11 WVU faces early season litmus test against No. 1 Gonzaga