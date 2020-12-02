Ritchie County has no regrets after historic 2020 season

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County football was set to play in the first state title game in school history next weekend, but the DHHR map had other plans.

When Ritchie flashed red on Saturday’s map, the Rebels were eliminated from the playoffs and will have to settle for the Single A runner-up.

“Coming off that Greenbrier West win and people telling us that we were in the state championship game...That was pretty crazy,” sophomore quarterback Ethan Haught said. “Then moving to red, it was mixed emotions. We didn’t know we were gonna be able to play. It was up and down.”

However, there is still a lot to be proud of in Ellenboro. Ritchie County tied for most games played in the state with Fairmont Senior with 12. They also won the school’s first quarterfinal game since 1994.

“I had a few seniors that I thought were great leaders and I thought the whole team had goals of winning ball games more so than individually who was doing what,” head coach Rick Haught said. “Those type of teams are always a lot of fun to coach.”

