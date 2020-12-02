Superintendent discusses school levy 10 days before election

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In just 10 days, Harrison County residents will have the opportunity to vote for or against the county schools levy.

Every five years, Harrison County taxpayers have the opportunity to support the county’s school system through the excess levy, paying at a rate dependent on class property.

Many may be wondering where exactly is there money going.

“It’s just an extra revenue source for us so that we can do a lot of extra programming for our students,” said Dora Stutler, Harrison County Superintendent.

A part from the extra programing, it allows for things like free textbooks to extracurricular activities.

A new addition to the levy involves providing the option for free lunches to everyone throughout the county.

In the past year alone, the county has seen what the levy has been able to provide especially throughout the pandemic.

“We provide counselors in our buildings and we now have RN’s and LPN’s, especially during this time there’s such a great need,” Stutler said.

Beyond the pandemic... the levy allows the county to operate 26 different schools... the funds making up just a little over 20 percent of their operating budget.

“There are just so many benefits that I can’t even imagine not having that to provide to the kids,” continued Stutler.

With an extra almost $29 million annually, school officials say it will help students in more ways than just in classrooms.

