Wednesday Evening Forecast | December 2nd 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our snowy system is now far off to the Northeast with sunshine slowly melting our leftovers even with temperatures on either side of freezing. Melting snow will cause some trouble tonight as temperatures will plummet under clear skies and any puddles will freeze over. This will create an ice rink on some of those roadways so be careful driving! Our Thursday will be mainly dry by clouds are making a pushy comeback leaving us with a mostly cloudy finish to our day ahead of the next rainmaker set to arrive in the Friday timeline.

Tonight: Temperatures take a nosedive under clear skies. Forecasting a range of overnight lows in the teens and low twenties. Watch for ice! Low: 20

Thursday: Early sunshine will be covered by gradually increasing cloud cover. A few raindrops possible late into the overnight hours. High: 46

Friday: Cloudy with an isolated shower early. Rain becomes more widespread and scattered throughout the afternoon and carrying into the start of our weekend. High: 48

This Weekend: Watching a few things this weekend that will alter our temperatures and precipitation. Right now, keeping rain chances for the start of Saturday and temperatures dropping late as the jet overhead dips in from the North. This action may push that low further South of us allowing rain and a forecasted mountain mix less likely for late Saturday into Sunday. Sunday, leaving a few flurries around from leftover moisture, mainly North and a few limited breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. A brisk finish to the weekend.