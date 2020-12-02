Advertisement

West Virginia announces $1.5 million in road, bridge repairs

Road Upgrade
Road Upgrade(MGN Image)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials, on Tuesday, said two bids were awarded for road projects totaling nearly $1.5 million.

A bridge replacement project for Hominy Creek Bridge in central Nicholas County was awarded to a contractor for about $1,368,000. A slope repair project in Ritchie County on CR 26, worth about $127,000, was also given out.

The funds were dispersed through a road rebuilding bond measure championed by the governor, that was approved in 2017.

“Our people have continued working through this pandemic; awarding contracts such as this and expanding our capabilities with our own crews in areas such as paving and drilling,” West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White said in a statement.

