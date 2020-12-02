Advertisement

WVU Ready to Hit Ground Running at No. 12 Iowa State Saturday

Mountaineers will play first game in two weeks
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After having its game against No. 13 Oklahoma postponed to Dec. 12, WVU is set to play its first game in two weeks against, perhaps, their toughest opponent yet.

The Mountaineers and No. 12 Iowa State will meet Saturday in Ames. The Cyclones have already clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship and enter play in first place in the league at 7-2 overall.

ISU’s offense is led by sophomore running back Breece Hall who leads the Big 12 and ranks second in the nation rushing for 1,260 yards and 16 touchdowns. He averages rushing for 140 yards per game. At quarterback, junior Brock Purdy returns and ranks fifth in the conference averaging 225 passing yards per game and has thrown 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Defensively, the Cyclones are stout and enter play at number two in the Big 12 giving up only 23 points per game. They are second to WVU who tops the conference allowing only 18 points and 274 yards per game.

The Mountaineers are seeking revenge on Iowa State and haven’t beaten the Cyclones since 2017. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

