Bridgeport Light Up Night event converted to drive-thru ceremony

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The tree outside the Benedum Civic Center is dark compared to the elaborate light show designs throughout the building. But Thursday night, it will become one of the brightest lights in Harrison County. This is all apart of the yearly Light Up Night event.

“We have anywhere between 2,500 to 3,000 people jammed together on Main Street,” said Doug Marquette, president of the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport.

But during the coronavirus pandemic, that is impossible.

“We came together and said, it is really not an option not to have a Light Up Night,” said Marquette.

So the ABB got to work. They teamed up with the City of Bridgeport staff and Health Department to find a way to bring the community together this year.

“Instead of having 3,000 people jammed together, we bring people in cars down to Main Street,” said Marquette.

A drive-thru holiday celebration featuring food, music and the ceremonial lighting of the tree.

“Dean Cain is going to be there with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and he will be the one that will flip the switch to light the tree,” said Marquette.

At the same time, dozens of homes throughout the city will light up. Connect Bridgeport will offer an interactive map of these homes for families to drive by following their trip down Main Street.

Kicking it all off will be the WDTV team during the First at Five broadcast at 5:00 p.m. Thursday on CBS.

“You know, people will tune into WDTV, watch the live lighting of the tree, light their lights up at home and then hop in their car and get in line to come down Main Street,” said Marquette.

The behind the scenes broadcast begins at 5 p.m., the tree lighting will be televised live at 6 p.m. and the drive-through will begin at 6:30 and run for an hour.

