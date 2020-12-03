Bridgeport Police Advise of Revised Traffic Patterns Associated with Light Up Night

This story comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

Light Up Night is upon us and along with this year’s unique format, Bridgeport Police advises of changes in traffic patterns within the city.

“Typically, Light Up Night involves pedestrian traffic, but this year – with Light Up Night being a drive-thru – we are dealing with vehicle traffic,” said Assistant Police Chief Mark Rogers. “We hope people will be patient.”

Main Street, between Virginia Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue, will be closed between 5:30 and 6 p.m. as the tree lighting takes place at Benedum Civic Center. The tree lighting can be viewed on WDTV News Channel 5, but individuals will not be permitted to gather at the Civic Center.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Main Street traffic will be west bound only. Motorists traveling eastbound can detour via Philadelphia Avenue to Virginia Avenue, entering Main Street at the four-way at Bridgeport Walgreens. Commercial trucks will be diverted to Route 131 and I-79.

At 6:30 p.m., one-lane westbound Main Street traffic will continue, enabling motorists to participate in the Light Up Night Drive-Thru.

“Maintaining one lane of traffic enables emergency vehicles to get through, if necessary, including fire trucks from the Main Street station,” Rogers said.

Travel delays are expected at the Main Street/Route 50 and Virginia Avenue intersection to the Philadelphia Avenue and Main Street/Route 50 intersections.

“Light-Up Night traffic is expected to be heavy at times so please account for the increased travel time or avoid the area during the above stated hours,” Rogers said.

Bridgeport Police ask that motorists participating in the Drive-Thru take their time getting to the area.

“We would also ask that motorists not ‘line up early’ as it will only add to the expected travel delays in the area,” Rogers said.

Police and VIPs personnel will be stationed throughout the affected traffic area, keeping traffic flowing, re-routing traffic and assisting motorists as necessary.

Regular traffic patterns will resume on Main Street at approximately 8 p.m.

Affected streets closed to through traffic are:

Main Street – from Virginia Avenue intersection to Philadelphia Avenue intersection

Orchard Street- No Traffic to Main Street

Center Street- Closed from Philadelphia Ave. to Main Street

Davis Street- No Traffic to Main Street

1st Street- No Traffic to Main Street

2nd Street - No Traffic to Main Street

Read about Light Up Night Live HERE.

