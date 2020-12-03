Bridgeport sweeps virtual Frank Loria Awards for 2019 season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 37th annual Frank Loria awards took place on Wednesday night in a virtual manner due to COVID-19, but they were still able to honor the top players in Harrison County.

Former Tribe state champion running back Carson Winkie is in the thick of his first semester at Harvard but is still collecting hardware here at home.

Winkie not only won the Frank Loria Award but also picked up the Academic Achievement Award and the Frank Loria Memorial Scholarship.

His fellow state champ Michael Watkins took home the lineman of the year award and John Cole was honored with the Coach of the Year.

Clean sweep for BHS at 37th Loria Banquet which took place virtually on Wednesday. See who all won inside the link: https://t.co/8rwtbBdBeG pic.twitter.com/tsZFjgbpX6 — Connect-Bridgeport (@connectBP) December 3, 2020

