Bridgeport sweeps virtual Frank Loria Awards for 2019 season
Honoring top football players in Harrison County
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 37th annual Frank Loria awards took place on Wednesday night in a virtual manner due to COVID-19, but they were still able to honor the top players in Harrison County.
Former Tribe state champion running back Carson Winkie is in the thick of his first semester at Harvard but is still collecting hardware here at home.
Winkie not only won the Frank Loria Award but also picked up the Academic Achievement Award and the Frank Loria Memorial Scholarship.
His fellow state champ Michael Watkins took home the lineman of the year award and John Cole was honored with the Coach of the Year.
