Advertisement

Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell is leaving WDTV, she will be missed

Colleen Campbell
Colleen Campbell(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WDTV News Director Michael Baldwin wrote the following statement about Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell as she is leaving the station:

Steadfastness in doing something despite difficulty - that’s the definition of perseverance. That could also be the definition of a future meteorologist from New Jersey named Colleen Campbell.

Colleen started in May of 2018 and - with hurricane-force winds - quickly rose to become the Chief. She did all of this while working a second job and pursuing her degree in meteorology.

I have not known Colleen long, but I can tell you this: like a tornado, Colleen does not hold back, and at the same time, she is also kind and generous -- someone you want to go to battle with, a loyal friend.

WDTV will miss the energy Colleen brings to the job every time she steps into the weather center.

In her time here, she went beyond thinking about herself. She even started the WDTV’s Toy Drive.

As many of our female employees will attest, Colleen has helped them with getting together clothes and make-up – all items that can be super expensive on a market 170 budget. She never hesitated to open her apartment up to others as the WDTV Hair Salon.

Like the leader she is, Colleen helped make it work for others.

Colleen’s new destination begins the next chapter in her life. No doubt, Colleen will go there and marvel the viewers and quickly become a fan favorite, just as she did here!

I did everything I could to get Colleen to stay, but she felt it was her time to go. She wants – and is ready – for more.Helen Keller once said, “Security is mostly a superstition. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.”

I hope you will join me in wishing Colleen Campbell all the best in her “daring adventure.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Charleston Police Officer shot in line of duty passes away
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released new hunting and trapping guidelines on...
DNR offers new options when buying fishing and hunting licenses
I-79 Fatal Accident
UPDATE: One person dead, two people injured after two vehicle accident on I-79
Hott
Hott steps down as Elkins head football coach
Health officials report 1,087 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Health Department officials say they have found one positive case of coronavirus connected to...
Harrison County teacher hosts large homecoming event despite Health Department warnings
Fairmont State University Winter Term
Fairmont State University Students Now Enrolling in School’s First-Ever Winter Term of Classes
An investigation is underway after police say a casino was robbed at gunpoint.
Huntington casino robbed at gun point
Both of Cassie Johnson's dogs have found foster homes.
Advocacy group finds foster homes for Charleston officer’s dogs