Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell is leaving WDTV, she will be missed

WDTV News Director Michael Baldwin wrote the following statement about Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell as she is leaving the station:

Steadfastness in doing something despite difficulty - that’s the definition of perseverance. That could also be the definition of a future meteorologist from New Jersey named Colleen Campbell.

Colleen started in May of 2018 and - with hurricane-force winds - quickly rose to become the Chief. She did all of this while working a second job and pursuing her degree in meteorology.

I have not known Colleen long, but I can tell you this: like a tornado, Colleen does not hold back, and at the same time, she is also kind and generous -- someone you want to go to battle with, a loyal friend.

WDTV will miss the energy Colleen brings to the job every time she steps into the weather center.

In her time here, she went beyond thinking about herself. She even started the WDTV’s Toy Drive.

As many of our female employees will attest, Colleen has helped them with getting together clothes and make-up – all items that can be super expensive on a market 170 budget. She never hesitated to open her apartment up to others as the WDTV Hair Salon.

Like the leader she is, Colleen helped make it work for others.

Colleen’s new destination begins the next chapter in her life. No doubt, Colleen will go there and marvel the viewers and quickly become a fan favorite, just as she did here!

I did everything I could to get Colleen to stay, but she felt it was her time to go. She wants – and is ready – for more.Helen Keller once said, “Security is mostly a superstition. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.”

I hope you will join me in wishing Colleen Campbell all the best in her “daring adventure.”