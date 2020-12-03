Advertisement

Dorthea Jean Keener

Dorthea Jean Keener
Dorthea Jean Keener(Dorthea Jean Keener)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dorthea Jean Keener, 93, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, December 02, 2020, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 22, 1927, in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Charles Okey Hardway and Icie Belle (Moore) Hardway. Dorthea was Methodist by faith. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Dorthea is survived by her two sons, James T. Keener, of Fairmont, and Charles B. Keener and his wife, Wanda, of Elkins; two daughters, Pauline “Tiny” Keener and Lillian “George” Jones and her husband, Buck, all of Grafton; her seven grandchildren: Chase Eric Keener, James R. Keener, Angie Renea Gilkerson, BJ Jones, Holly Smith, Rence Goodin, and Tina Goodin; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dorthea was preceded in death by her husband, James Arnett Keener, who died on July 23, 2010; her four children in infancy; her two brothers, Ivan D. Hardway and Gerald Hardway; and her two sisters, Pauline Swiger and Mary Straight. In keeping with her wishes, Dorthea will be cremated; there will be no visitation or service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Medical team working to find matches for CPD Officer Cassie Johnson’s organ donation
I-79 Fatal Accident
UPDATE: One person dead, two people injured after two vehicle accident on I-79
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released new hunting and trapping guidelines on...
DNR offers new options when buying fishing and hunting licenses
Hott
Hott steps down as Elkins head football coach
Health officials report 1,087 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Ralph Holbrook
Ralph Holbrook
Cheryl Payne
Cheryl Payne
Arthur Michael “Artie” Oldroyd
Arthur Michael “Artie” Oldroyd
Gloria Pearl Twyman
Gloria Pearl Twyman