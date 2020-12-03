BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dorthea Jean Keener, 93, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, December 02, 2020, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 22, 1927, in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Charles Okey Hardway and Icie Belle (Moore) Hardway. Dorthea was Methodist by faith. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Dorthea is survived by her two sons, James T. Keener, of Fairmont, and Charles B. Keener and his wife, Wanda, of Elkins; two daughters, Pauline “Tiny” Keener and Lillian “George” Jones and her husband, Buck, all of Grafton; her seven grandchildren: Chase Eric Keener, James R. Keener, Angie Renea Gilkerson, BJ Jones, Holly Smith, Rence Goodin, and Tina Goodin; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dorthea was preceded in death by her husband, James Arnett Keener, who died on July 23, 2010; her four children in infancy; her two brothers, Ivan D. Hardway and Gerald Hardway; and her two sisters, Pauline Swiger and Mary Straight. In keeping with her wishes, Dorthea will be cremated; there will be no visitation or service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

