Gregory Gail Burnside, 71, of Lost Creek, was called Home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He passed at his residence surrounded by family. He was born in Clarksburg on July 30, 1949, son of the late Homer Jackson Burnside and Kathryn Marie Allman Burnside. In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his brother, Denny Burnside; sister, Diane West; and nephew, Billy West. He was, as he said often, raised in “The Best of Times” in the small town of West Milford. He graduated from South Harrison High School in 1967 and had remained close with his classmates for the past 53 years. Greg volunteered his service to his country by serving in the United States Army during Vietnam with the 61C30 Marine Engineers. On September 23, 1977, Greg married Cathy Lambert. Greg is survived by his wife, Cathy Burnside; two children: Eric Burnside and wife, Alanna, of Lost Creek and Rachel Leaseburg of Clarksburg; four grandchildren: Noah and Audrey Burnside, and Parker and Henry Leaseburg; Parker and Henry’s father, Steve Leaseburg; mother-in-law, Ellen Lambert; five brothers-in-law: Jim Lambert and wife, Diana, John Lambert and wife, Sarah, Jeff Lambert, William West, and Jerry Lambert; sister-in-law, Victoria Lambert; twelve nieces and nephews: Duane Burnside and wife, Brenda, Denny Burnside and wife, Beth, Darren Burnside and wife, Stacy, Whitney Wilson and husband, Roy, Hope Pill and husband, Eric, Joe Lambert, Andrea Hall and husband, Ben, Olivia Crawford and husband, Tyler, Rebecca Lambert, Jacob Lambert and wife, Ciara, LouEllen Lambert, and Obadiah Lambert; several beloved great nieces and nephews; and an abundance of cousins and friends. Greg worked as a Union Carpenter for Local #436 in Bridgeport. He was a member of the New Bethel United Methodist Church of Good Hope where he served on the Board of Trustees. Greg was also a member of the West Milford Lions Club, Kairos Prison Ministry, VFW Post #1976 of Weston, and a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of American and the NRA. If you met Greg, it did not take any time at all to know what he was passionate about: family, farming, books, lubricants, diesels, guns, veterans, and sharing his convictions of faith. To spark a conversation with Greg was to know “you’re gonna be there a while”. He truly had the gift of “gab” and the ability to make friends. Greg was an animated storyteller and even if you had already heard the story, you were going to hear it again. Greg was able to genuinely offer a plethora of well-intended advice on topics from health to hunting. His love for the Lord was strong and he never hesitated to share his faith with others. Greg had a heart of gold, generous spirit, and was like a father and brother to a countless number of people young and old. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Greg. Donations can be made at www.stjude.org/memorial, mailed to Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or by calling 1-800-213-6584. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Destry Daniels and Lynn Randolph officiating. Interment will follow at Good Hope Masonic Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Harrison County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Gregory Gail Burnside and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

