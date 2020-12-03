Harrison County teacher hosts large homecoming event despite Health Department warnings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to Taylor-Grafton Health Department Administrator Shawn Thorn, a homecoming event was held on Saturday, November 21st at the 4T Arena in Taylor County despite Health Department warnings.

Thorn says his office had been contacted by a Bridgeport parent several times in November asking for clearance to hold this event. Health officials from the Harrison and Taylor Health Departments urged parents, students and staff of the 4T Arena not to host this event.

Thorn says organizers invited around 200 people to the event, making the reservation under a “wedding vow renewal.” No estimates are available for how many people attended this party.

According to Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler, the person that organized the event is an unnamed Harrison County teacher. The event was privately organized without any affiliation with the school system. Superintendent Stutler says all disciplinary actions are confidential.

“We have vast community spread of COVID-19 in Harrison County at this time. I encourage everyone to avoid mass gatherings, avoid crowds in public, wear masks, social distance. Take care of themselves, their families and their community,” said Chad Bundy, the administrator of the Harrison County Health Department.

Bundy says one positive case of coronavirus has been identified in connection with the homecoming event.

Governor Jim Justice limited the number of people allowed in purely social gatherings to 10 for gold, orange and red counties in September.

