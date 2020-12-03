Advertisement

Huntington casino robbed at gun point

An investigation is underway after police say a casino was robbed at gunpoint.
An investigation is underway after police say a casino was robbed at gunpoint.(KWTX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after police say a casino was robbed at gunpoint.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, Pam’s Casino on the 800-block of Adams Avenue was robbed early Thursday morning.

Cornwell tells WSAZ that an unknown male entered Pam’s Casino around 12:30 a.m., produced a firearm and demanded money.

Police say the man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and then ran out.

Cornwell says no arrests have been made at this time.

Health officials report 1,087 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.

