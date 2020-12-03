Huntington casino robbed at gun point

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after police say a casino was robbed at gunpoint.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, Pam’s Casino on the 800-block of Adams Avenue was robbed early Thursday morning.

Cornwell tells WSAZ that an unknown male entered Pam’s Casino around 12:30 a.m., produced a firearm and demanded money.

Police say the man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and then ran out.

Cornwell says no arrests have been made at this time.

